William Henry Simons, 92, of North Port, FL, passed away on February 11, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Clifford and Catherine (Parker) Simons. Bill ran Simons Excavating of Cromwell for many years and built race cars for over forty years winning ten championships. Bill is survived by his long time friend and caregiver, Gladys Goodrich of North Port, FL; his sister, Katharine Piasecki of Old Saybrook, CT; six nephews, Richard and Robert Simons, Robert, Paul and Donald Hyde and Bill Piasecki and a niece, Katharine Piasecki. Along with his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, Fred Simons; sister, Marjorie Hyde and niece, Nancy Lee. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 AM at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. Burial will follow in Cromwell Hillside Cemetery West. Family and friends may call on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.