William E. "Bill" Kennedy, 89, of Enfield, beloved husband of Karen (Scozzafava) Kennedy for 62 years, entered into eternal peace, Monday, January 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. The son of the late John T. and Mary (Dowd) Kennedy, Bill was born April 15, 1930 in Hartford. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, Bill earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and later earned a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Hartford. He dedicated 35 years of his career in education, with most of his employment taking place with the Enfield Public Schools. Bill served as Principal at Harriet Beecher Stowe School and later Eli Whitney School in Enfield culminating with 30 years in administration, retiring in 1992. In his free time Bill enjoyed supporting UCONN men's and women's basketball, as well as his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. He also loved the theater, and was a season ticket-holder at the Bushnell. Besides his wife Karen, he is survived by three children, Michael Kennedy and his wife Linda of New York, NY, Patricia O'Connor and her husband Kenneth of Somers, Christopher Kennedy and his wife Cynthia van Zelm of Ellington, two grandchildren, Christopher and Kathryn O'Connor, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother John Kennedy. Visitation hours will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday January 30, 2020 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road Enfield. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Leete-Stevens for a procession to Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal, with military honors, will follow at St Patrick's King Street Cemetery. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Enfield Food Shelf, PO Box 699, Enfield, CT 06083. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield 06082 (860) 749-2244 Website