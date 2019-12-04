On Novenber 30, 2019, William Weldon Murty, beloved husband of Donna DeSimone Murty; devoted father of Maura Lea Taylor and her husband Jeffrey Boyer Taylor, Deirdre Ann Murty and her partner David Guertin and Patricia Eileen Murty; dear brother of Mary Jane Dagostino and her husband Michael; loving grandfather of Hayes Murty, Weldon Kane and Britt Morgan Marcus, O'Shea Lyons Trevett, Irene Frances, Elizabeth Grace and Jeffrey Boyer Taylor, Jr., Martin Daniel Menton IV and Quinn Christopher Frey. The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, Towson, MD 21204 on Thursday from 4-7PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday at 10:30AM. Interment will occur on Monday at 1PM in the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to Hero Dogs, Inc. will be appreciated. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc 1050 York Rd Towson 21204 (410) 823-1700