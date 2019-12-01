Wanda Mary (Dubiski) Eckel, 89, of Rocky Hill, CT passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert A. Eckel Sr. Wanda was born on February 2, 1930 to the late Karolina (Marchut) and William Dubiski and raised in Bloomfield, CT. Wanda graduated from Bloomfield High School class of 1947 and worked for the Telephone company before leaving to raise her family. Wanda returned to the workforce when her children were grown and retired from the State of CT with 18 years of service. Family and friends were important to Wanda and she made birthdays, vacations, gatherings, and the holidays memorable by sharing her stories, time, traditions, and special dishes. She will be especially remembered for her pierogi, witty sense of humor, and kindness. A devoted and loving mother, Wanda leaves behind four children and their spouses: Robert Eckel Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Andover, MA, Thomas Eckel and his wife Ann of Traverse City, MI, David Eckel and his wife Maggie of Fort Salonga, NY, and Nancy Kellner and her husband Dan of South Windsor, CT. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Wanda was also predeceased by eight siblings. A Christian funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. There will be a Calling hour prior to the service on Saturday morning from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wanda can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share online condolences, memories or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc. 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill 06067 (860) 529-3381 Website