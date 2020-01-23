Wanda Ambrose Kruk was born on May 6, 1924 to Pauline (Skupas) and Frank Matthew Ambrose on their small farm on Nott Street in Wethersfield, CT. She died peacefully at her home in Newington on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Her parents were Lithuanian Immigrants and Wanda was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage. She belonged to Holy Trinity Church in Hartford, a Church built by the Lithuanian community. When younger, she sang in the choir. She was an active member of the Knights of Lithuania and in the Blessed Mother Sodality at Holy Trinity. She visited Lithuania twice in order to visit relatives still living there. After the Depression, the family relocated to Hartford. Wanda graduated from Hartford PHS in 1942. In 1951, Wanda married her next door neighbor, Walter V. Kruk at Holy Trinity. Together they raised four children in Newington, CT. Wanda was a wife, mother and Cub Scout Den Mother. She retired from the State of Connecticut, Department of Consumer Protection. After retirement, she took up oil painting and made many friends at the Newington Senior Center. She was also active in St. Mary's Church Ladies Guild. Wanda was a fan of the University of Connecticut Women's Basketball Team. She was a season ticket holder and attended games through the spring of 2019. Her sons' took her to the 2013 Women's second Final Four in New Orleans. She also loved to attend Connecticut Sun games at Mohegan. Wanda was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter, her parents, her sister Frances Ambrose, her brothers and their wives, Albert and Lillian and Vieto and Evelyn and her niece Donna Ambrose Oliva. She is survived by her children, Pauline, Dennis, and Donald Kruk and Ellen Kruk O'Neall and her husband Kevin along with her granddaughter, Erin O'Neall. Wanda also leaves four nephews and one niece and their families along with extended family throughout the United States and Lithuania. The family would like to thank the Gray Cancer Center, St. Francis Hospital, Medical Oncology & Blood Disorders, LLP, Prime HealthCare, PC, Masonicare and Right At Home for their care of Wanda throughout her last illness. Her life and funeral will be celebrated on at on Saturday, January 25, at 10:30 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, with a 12:00 PM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capitol Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Newington Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Holy Trinity Church or to any cancer organization of your choice. To share a memory or blessing with Wanda's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net. Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website