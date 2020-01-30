The bright, shining light that was Walter "SEBASTIAN" Kolodziej departed this earth on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 but will always remain in the hearts and memories of his family, friends and the thousands of people he served. He was born on June 11, 1953 to the late Felix and Agnes (Pawicki) Kolodziej of Manchester, CT and was also predeceased by his brother, John Bukowski. He leaves his partner, Michael Taylor of Glastonbury, CT, a sister, Diane Angotta and her husband Ron of South Windham, CT. He also leaves nieces Kathryn Madore, Christine Tripp, Jill Angotta and nephews, John Bukowski, Jr. and Neil Angotta as well as many cousins and countless friends. Seb was a highly skilled, brilliant chef and a creative force. The meals he prepared were artistic expressions of love and he always took over whenever food was involved. At home, he routinely spent hours researching recipes and watching cooking shows while chopping vegetables, always with a smile. His other talents included entertaining, interior design, gardening, and executing elaborate celebrations and he was happiest when he used his talents to make his environment and that of those who surrounded him more beautiful, welcoming and joyous. He had a quick wit, a contagious laugh and a handsome smile that will be remembered by everyone who knew him. Seb was sometimes gruff but everyone who got to know him quickly realized how spiritual, warm and loving he was, and many who interacted with him have an amazing, and often hilarious, story about how he impacted their life. His dedication to family, especially to his nieces and nephews, and those he called friend was boundless. Seb gave so much of himself to others that there wasn't enough left to sustain him so "A choir of angels have swept him up into the arms of our Lord". For nearly 20 years, Seb gave his time and talent to the House of Bread in Hartford where he served as Manager and Chef. In fact, many people regarded him as "the face of the House of Bread" and he was so devoted to this calling that he spent most weekends planning menus, and arranging and picking up food donations to feed Hartford's most food insecure residents. The Hartford Advisory Commission on Food Security honored Sebastian as a winner of a 2003 Community Food Security Award, given to individuals who fight hunger, improve nutrition or empower community members in Greater Hartford. A memorial service honoring Sebastian's love and life will be held at Saint Patrick-Saint Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT, at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Manchester Community College Foundation in memory of Sebastian Kolodziej. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester 06040-4857 (860) 643-1222 Website