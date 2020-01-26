Wallace Barr Robinson, 81, of Ashford died January 14, 2020. Wally was born in Norwood, MA and graduated from the University of NH. He was a Navy veteran. Wally began his career in radio in New Hampshire and continued in other New England states before moving to New York City. Wally enjoyed a long career as a news correspondent at NBC Network News. A sports aficionado he retired as Host of ABC Weekend Sports. Wally is survived by his wife, Allison, a brother, Warren, several nieces and one nephew. His son, Jonathan Burchell, predeceased him in 2003 when the bush plane he was piloting crashed in Kenya. He was active in Joshua's Trust, the Thousand Islands Association and a member of the Storrs Congregational Church. A service of remembrance and celebration will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to Joshua's Trust, P.O. Box 4, Mansfield Center, CT.