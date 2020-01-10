Evangelist Vivian Countryman Bailey, 72, of Windsor, CT., was called Home by our Lord on Sunday, December29, 2019. She was born December 29, 1947 to Annie Ruth (Brown) Thompson and the late Baurel Countryman Jr. Vivian or Viv, as she was affectionately known, graduated from Weaver High School in 1966. Vivian was a tireless worker and had several occupations including Emhart Corp., which she was particularly proud of because she was the 1st African American woman to be hired in Personnel during the late 1960s. As the years went on, she obtained her Connecticut Real Estate License and became a successful Realtor and was awarded various sales and listing awards from the Greater Hartford Board of Realtors. In 1995, Vivian graduated from Hartford Seminary and began to serve the Lord. Now known as Evangelist Vivian, her passion was to do what GOD chose her to do. Through her prayers and laying of the hands in Jesus name, she touched the lives of many and continued to do so until her final day of life. Vivian leaves to cherish her memories her children and their spouses Lawrence P. Bailey, Jr ( Renee'), Brittany DeCordova-Pierre( Evanz), her mother Annie Ruth Thompson, her two sisters , Gloria Bryant and Sharon (Ron) Wimbush and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, at 10:00 am with visitation prior to at 9:00 am. For online condolences please visit, ww.carmonfuneralhome.com