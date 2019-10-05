Virginia "Sis" Olander, 79, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 with her family at her bedside. Born in New Britain, she grew up in East Berlin and lived in Middletown until moving to Berlin five years ago. Sis was a farmer and also worked as a travel agent before retiring. She was a long time member of Bethany Covenant Church in Berlin. Sis loved to cook and travel. Her greatest joy was helping anyone in need. Surviving is the love of her life, Jeffrey Arute; two daughters, Christine Jasse and Linda Raye Olander; her siblings and in-laws, Leonard and Joyce Cannon, John and Kathleen Carlson, Laura Krug, and Steve Lincoln; her grandchildren, Rebecca Jasse and her fiancé Jon Leavens, Maureen Jasse, Michael Hoyle, Kadi Hoyle, Paul Hoyle, and Tatiana Shvydkova; a special friend who was like a daughter, Dorothy Ovelar; and a special friend who was like a grandson, Anthony Futia. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Cannon, and by a sister, Janice Lincoln. A memorial service will be held at Bethany Covenant Church in Berlin at a day and time to be announced. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For updated service details or to share a memory of Sis with the family, please visit www.ericksonhansen.com Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home 411 South Main Street New Britain 06051-3515 (860) 229-5676 Website