Virginia G. (Dalianis) Pazos, 98, of Windsor, wife of the late Albert W. Pazos, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Springfield, MA daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Griffin) Dalianis, she lived in Windsor for 62 years where she was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was employed in the trust department of the former Hartford National Bank for over 30 years before her retirement. She leaves her son Michael A. Pazos and his wife Cindy of Westfield, MA; two grandchildren Timothy M. Pazos and his wife Sarah, and Jennifer M. Molina and her husband Gus; three great-grandchildren Madison and Riley Pazos, and Lydia and Ailani Molina. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 11 AM at the Trinity Church, 180 Park Avenue, Windsor. A Reception will follow the service. Burial will be in Granby Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Trinity Church in her memory. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com