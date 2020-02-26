Vincent E. Marella, 95, of Manchester, loving son, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home with the comfort of family by his side. He was born January 25, 1925 and raised in Bridgeport, CT by his late parents Vito and Mary (Petit) Marella. Vincent was a Veteran of World War II and honorably served in the Army Air Corps. He was a self-employed accountant for over 50 years. He is sadly missed by his four children, Sandra Marella, Annette Hebert, Paul Marella with his wife Janelle and Matthew Marella. He is also missed by five granddaughters, Nicole, Alexandra, Madison, Chelsea and Desiree; and nine great-grandchildren, Cohen, Colette, Link, Fray, Fox, Hopper, Gabriel, Adriana and Damien. Vincent was a loving husband to his first wife Terrina, and after her passing, to Jane, his second wife. The family sends a very special, heartfelt thank you to the Comfort and Hospice care staff (angels) of the Visiting Nurse & Health Services-CT, and A Caring Hand for the compassionate care they gave to our father. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10 am - noon at the Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center Street, Manchester, CT. A prayer service for Vincent will follow at Noon. The family asks no flowers be sent. Instead, please make a donation to Vincent's favorite not-for-profit The Salvation Army, 661 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040, ctri.salvationarmy.org. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester 06040 (860) 643-6226 Website