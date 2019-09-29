Veronica Storer

Veronica (Supko) Storer beloved wife of the late William Storer Sr., passed away September 18, 2019 peacefully at home. The proud daughter of Polish immigrants was born June 22, 1924 in Windsor, VT. Prior owner of the East Hartland Package Store, her main job was raising her five children. Accomplished at knitting and sewing her children always went to school in home-made mittens, hats, and sweaters. She enjoyed gardening, canning, flowers and the many trips to Europe with her late husband. She will be missed dearly be her children. Doris and Joe Macaluso of Vista, CA., William Jr. and Debbie of East Granby, Tom and Ann of East Granby, Sue and Bob Howett of Pikesville, NC., Jim Storer and Linda Arnold MD of New Haven, CT., her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren and a special niece Cheryl Supko of Calabash, NC. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to The Granby Ambulance Association.