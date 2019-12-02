Valerie A. Moylan, age 86, of Middleboro, passed away on November 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Hartford Ct on June 16, 1933, daughter of the late Edward Brown and Ann (O'Brien) Brown. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward A. Moylan, Sr. Loving mother of Edward A. Moylan, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Somers CT, Laurie-Ann Woodward and her husband Thomas of Middleboro, and Lynn-Marie Drouin and her husband Steve of Bristol Ct. Valerie was the cherished grandmother of Mike, T.J., Maureen, Heather, Stevie, Kevin, Matt, Randy, and Ryan, as well as great grandmother of Callen, and Peyton. She was the sister of Edward Brown and his wife Patricia of Unionville CT, and the late Betty, Bernice, and Mary. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Valerie went on to make her career with the Hartford School System until retirement. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and playing cards at home or the casino. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at All Saint's Church, 25 School St. Somersville CT, on Saturday, December 7th, at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd. Bloomfield CT. Donations in Valerie's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. For more info and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com