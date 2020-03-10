Timothy Joseph Moynihan, Jr. a former Chamber of Commerce President, State Democratic Party Chairman and State Legislator died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL, with his loving wife, Rosemary by his side, and passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was 78. Tim Moynihan was born, raised and spent his entire life as a resident of East Hartford, CT. He was a 1959 graduate of East Hartford High School and a 1963 graduate of St. Michael's College in Vermont where he later served on the Board of Trustees. He was the son of Timothy and Irene (Limburg) Moynihan of East Hartford. Tim met his wife, Rosemary Lane, in high school and they dated while Tim attended college. They were married on April 25, 1964. Tim and Rose raised three children, instilling in them the same religious faith, traditional values, respect for life, and dedication to community service that marked their life together. Tim was a residential and commercial real estate agent at J. Watson Beach where he became a company Vice President. He also served in the Army Reserves. Along the way, politics called his name. In 1965, he was elected to the East Hartford Board of Education where he served for nine years and became its youngest Chairman. He then went on to serve in the Connecticut House of Representatives 10th District from 1975-1986 where he was the Deputy Majority leader, confidant of Governor Bill O'Neill, and Chairman of the State Democratic Party. Tim was a shrewd legislator and party Chairman, an Ella Grasso Democrat who leaned conservatively and counted as friends, members of both parties. He was most proud of his legislative accomplishments related to things like education, serving as co-chairman of the Governor's (O'Neill) Commission on Equity and Excellence in Education. Tim is probably best remembered, however, for restoring the Democratic Party Majority in the Connecticut Legislature. Many current leaders in the party, including John Larson, an East Hartford native son, have acknowledged his influence. John said of Tim, "There was no one who was more respected or highly regarded than Tim Moynihan. His leadership spread generations and had enormous impact. He exemplified what it meant to be a public servant and put service before self." On the other side of the aisle, former Republican Party Chairman, Chris Healy described him this way, "Tim Moynihan made it look easy. Throughout his colorful, successful life in politics and in business, [he] kept a balance that most people dream of but rarely enjoy. He worked hard, learned from some of the best politicians of the era, put in his time on the way up, and when called upon, delivered without drawing attention to himself. He earned every opportunity and executed it with humor and generosity of spirit". In 1986, Tim left politics behind and became the President of the Greater Hartford Chamber of Commerce. While at the Chamber, he championed small business, piloted the Chamber through a challenging economic recession and was instrumental in Riverfront Recapture that changed the face of Hartford. He retired from the Chamber in 2001. Tim served on numerous boards and charitable foundations including St. Francis/Mount Sinai, Hartford Hospital, The Institute of Living, the Council of State Governments, the United Way and Arts Council, the SBM Foundation, the Connecticut Historical Society, the Old State House, the Hartford Club and the Science Center of Connecticut. For the past 47 years, Tim spent his summers at the cottage at Latimer Point in Stonington, CT where he served as Association President. For 20 years, Tim spent part of the winter first in St. James City on Pine Island and then in Cape Coral, FL. Tim and Rose traveled widely to destinations in Europe, Asia and to the Holy Land. But his heart never left Naubuc Avenue in East Hartford's south end where Tim maintained his residency, focused on perfecting his skills as a professional grandfather, gentleman farmer and morning regular at nearby Augie and Ray's. Tim was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Church, East Hartford and was a faithful member of the Church in each of the communities where he resided including at Ender's Island in Mystic. Tim will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle soul to all he met along the way. Tim is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Tim, and daughter-in-law, Susan (Bielski) of Oceanside, CA; daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Daniel Keating of West Hartford, CT; son, Patrick, and daughter-in-law, Eileen (Lombardo) of Portland, CT; eight grandchildren: 1LT Timothy Moynihan, USA; 2LT Andrew Moynihan, USA; 2LT Daniel Keating, USA; Sean Keating; Cadet Patrick Moynihan, USCGA; Riley Moynihan; Quinn Moynihan; and Ronan Moynihan; sister, Karen, and her husband, Lou Patria of Glastonbury, CT; brother, Peter, and his wife, Karen Moynihan of Portland, ME; brothers-in-laws Edward and Sandra Lane of Wolcott, CT and John Lane and Tom Cruickshanks of Wethersfield, CT; five beloved nieces and nephews and multiple God children. In his life, Tim made many contributions in the world of state politics, business, government and community service. But he was most proud of his roles as a husband, father, and grandfather. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at D'Esopo – East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford from 3 - 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 am at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Saturday morning. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, (Section A), 162 Roberts St., East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Tim's name may be made to St. Christopher's School, 570 Brewer St., East Hartford, CT 06118 or to St. Edmund's Retreat, 1 Enders Island, P.O. Box 399, Mystic, CT 06355. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford 06118 8605689420 Website