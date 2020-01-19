Timothy G. Bannon, 36, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020 at his home. Timothy put up a long and brave fight to beat health and addiction issues but to our eternal sorrow health and addiction won that fight. He was born in Hartford, CT. but soon moved to Manchester where he lived before moving to Vernon, Ct. in the summer of 2019. Timothy was a graduate of Manchester High School and attended Eastern State University. He enjoyed a long career at Target making many friends along the way. Timothy is survived by his parents, Tom and Pam, his brother Matthew, wife Bridget and the new light of Timothy's life since December 12, 2018, their daughter Olivia Rose. He also leaves his Uncles Jack (Ellen) Bannon, Tom (Joyce) Tedone, Matt (Tracy) Tedone. Aunts Elizabeth (John) Amato, Mary (Don) Hendrickson and Debra Smith. Marion Tedone, maternal grandmother, also survives Timothy. Also surviving Timothy are Cousins "JEFFREY"!! (Callie) Amato, Lauren (partner Keith) Amato, Lisa (Patrick)Fialka, Katie (Brittany) Hendrickson, Jenna (Jay) Seymour and Jessica (Shawn) Deary, Chris (Jessica) Tedone, Tommy (Tricia) Tedone and Joyce Ann Tedone.He was pre-deceased by paternal grandparents, John and Agnes Bannon, and maternal grandfather Salvatore Tedone. And we would be remiss not to recognize a strong and supportive partner for Timothy in Nadia Kasmar. As a son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew and uncle he knocked it out of the park and his presence will be unmeasurably missed. Timothy was an ardent and passionate sports fan and spent many a day and night watching his favorite teams the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics. He also had the great fortune to enjoy these sporting events and moments with a loyal and supportive group of friends with many being lifetime friends. He loved to read, dabbled in writing and art but what he might be best remembered for was his love of the "debate" (somehow he never classified them as "arguments") and if you asked him what his record might be we are sure he would proudly claim: 1,567 to 0 but partners in those debates likely might disclose a different score. But as we tearfully and heart achingly say goodbye, we will let him go with that perfect record! His kindness and unselfishness to his family and friends, always willing to help and support at anytime and anyplace, was a badge of honor he wore proudly. At 36, he leaves this life way too early and leaves such a hole in our hearts but we wouldn't trade those 36 for anything. There is a line in an old Beatle song (one of his favorite bands) that goes: "The love you take is equal to the love you make" and with the amount of love he spread over those too short 36 years here on earth it has to mean he will be needing one big old truck to carry the love he's taking with him as he sets up residence in the House of the Lord. Timothy Gregory Bannon, Godspeed, and we were blessed to have you in our lives and for leaving us with a treasure trove of unforgettable and loving memories that we will cherish until, young man, we meet on down the road. Burial will be private but all are invited to a Celebration of Life for Timothy on January 25, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm at Georgina's Banquet Facility 275 Bolton Turnpike Bolton, Ct. Encouragement to all to come prepared to share stories and experiences, none of which will be off the table, which you had with Timothy. In lieu of flowers, Timothy would be very pleased if you made a donation to a charity of your choice and consider any organization that helps young people with addictions. Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home of West Hartford will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Avenue West Hartford 06110 (860) 561-3800 Website