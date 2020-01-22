Rev. Thomas Richard Mitchell, of Bloomfield passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 23, 1953, to Thomas R. and Patricia (Rodgers) Mitchell Jr. Fr. Mitchell attended St. Justin School in Hartford and Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford. He entered St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, upon completing his formation, he entered St. Bonaventure University and completed his priestly studies at Christ the King Seminary in New York. In later years Fr. Mitchell did advanced studies at Fairfield University. Father Mitchell was ordained to the priesthood on September 7, 1979, by the Most Rev. John F. Whealon, then Archbishop of Hartford. Fr. Mitchell began his service to the Archdiocese as the Assistant Pastor of Holy Infant Church in Orange. Throughout his priesthood, he would be assigned in various roles, including teaching at Northwest Catholic High School and pastoral work at St. Rose Church and St. Isaac Jogues Church in East Hartford, St. Augustine Church in Hartford, St. Patrick Church in Farmington, and Sacred Heart Church in Hartford. In addition, Fr. Mitchell spent ten years working in Puerto Rico, serving at El Buen Pastor (Good Shepherd Church) in Mayaguez, a sister parish of the Archdiocese of Hartford. His most recent assignments included serving as administrator of St. Joseph Church in Canaan and Immaculate Conception Church in Norfolk and, finally, as weekend assistant at Our Lady of Grace Church in Bantam. Fr. Mitchell is survived by his two sisters; Patricia M. (Bartley) Brown of Colchester and Mary M. (Craig) Millstein of South Windsor, three brothers; William R. (Leesa) Mitchell of Moodus, Matthew J. (Theresa) Mitchell of Glastonbury, Michael P. (Rosalind) Mitchell of South Windsor, many nieces and nephews a grand niece and a grand nephew and many cousins especially John and Lisa McVerry and Maureen Kelly; his Uncle and Godfather John P. Mitchell and his Aunt and Godmother Polly Kelly Throughout Fr. Tom's ministry he left us great gifts. Stronger in our faith, stronger in our love, and stronger in our kindness. He would love to be remembered to all the people he has touched throughout their lives. Friends may call at the Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave, Hartford, on Friday (Jan 24) from 4-8 pm, The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday (Jan 25) at 11:00 am in the Chapel at the St. Thomas Pastoral Center, 467 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield with The Most Rev. Leonard P. Blair, Archbishop of Hartford, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery Bloomfield. Visitation will be at the Chapel Saturday morning (Jan 25) from 9:45 am until 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Luke's Foundation for Haiti for the benefit of Our Little Brothers and Sisters, in care of Fr. Richard Frechette CP 8980 SW 56th St Miami FL 33165 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford 180 Farmington Avenue Hartford 06105 (860) 522-1155 Website