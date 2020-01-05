Thomas Joseph Lawler, beloved husband of Angela (Puzzo) Lawler passed away January 3, 2020. The son of the late E. Joseph Lawler and Mary Noonan Lawler was born in New Haven. Raised in Hartford, he attended St. Joseph's Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Hartford Public High winning awards in swimming and dancing (Ray Bolger style). He enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years in the US Naval Air Force as an electronics technician. Upon discharge he earned a BA degree in economics from the University of Connecticut and began his thirty year career at the Hartford National Bank (currently American Bank and Trust in Torrington, CT). He retired as Senior Vice President of the region and served the community as chairman of United Way, School Board of Education, School Building Committee, and coach of Varsity Alumni Boys Basketball- his favorite. A fisherman and golfer, he enjoyed all sports. A UConn fan, he also cheered for the Yankees, Giants, and his Grandchildren, always attending their games and performances. Gardening was a special passion. His plot at The Meadows in Farmington thrived. A talented Chef, his skills were greatly appreciated by family and brought him joy. Tom's Irish spirit and ready sense of humor brought joy to all. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Angela. Also his cherished daughters, Ana Lawler-Gersten, Sharon Lawler, Patricia Lawler-Hardy and grandchildren, Grace and fiancé Joshua, Levi, Samuel, Thomas, Luke and great-grandson Declan. He is also survived by, brother Larry and wife Pat Lawler, sister Kathleen and husband Mark Bourke, special cousin Bill and his wife Marcia Lawler and many beloved Noonan and Lawler cousins. Also mourning his passing, the Puzzo and Snetro families of who Tom was patriarch. The family expresses our appreciation of the many caregivers, neighbors, and program friends who gave him loving care throughout his illness. Friends may call at the Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St, Rt.4. Unionville on Tuesday January 7th from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Funeral procession from the Ahern Funeral Home will be Tuesday at 10:30 am. followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00 am in the Church of Saint Patrick, 110 Main St Farmington, CT. Burial will follow at St Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable contribution in Tom's memory to a charity of your choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville 06085 (860) 673-2601 Website