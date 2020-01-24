59 of Windsor, died unexpectedly on January 17, 2020 after a period of declining health. Tom was born in Hartford, CT on January 1st, 1961, the son of Al and Anita (Parenteau) Sweet. He grew up in the Poquonock section of Windsor where he attended the local schools and lived until his untimely death. Tom worked for DM Construction for many years. He was a lifelong member of St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society. Tom was a true outdoorsman; he was both an avid hunter and fisherman. Tom enjoyed sports and was a dedicated fan of the Chicago Bears, Boston Bruins and NY Yankees. He also enjoyed meeting with his niece Kylie or nephew Matt for the occasional breakfast or lunch. Tom was predeceased by a sister Suzanne and both of his parents. He is survived by his two brothers and a sister: Matt Sweet and his wife Ann of Hartland, Peter Sweet of Windsor Locks and Michelle Sweet of Falmouth Maine, and by his niece Kylie Sweet and nephew Matthew Sweet. Tom is also survived by two aunts and numerous cousins. Over the years, Tom lost touch with many of his family, but his love for them never wavered. He will truly be missed. There will be no services at this time. Family and close friends will gather at a later date in remembrance of Tom and to celebrate his life.