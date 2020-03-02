Thomas J. Caruso, of Rocky Hill, beloved and loving husband of Susan (Nass) Caruso, passed away Friday, February 28th surrounded by friends and family. He was born in New Britain, CT on August 4th, 1960, son of the late Salvatore and Marion (Duguay) Caruso. He attended Southington High School (1978), was a graduate of Boston College, and went on to earn his law degree from UCONN Law School. He worked at the Department of Banking and then the Department of Utility Control as an Administrative Law Judge. He retired in 2017 after 34 years working for the State of Connecticut. Tom was an avid runner and had completed eight marathons; his most recent was last October in Newport, RI, where he loved to spend his summer weekends. He enjoyed running the Manchester Road Race with his son and he was a constant fan (16 years) on the sidelines of his daughter's soccer games. He loved to play golf with his cousin Rich Brzozowski and high school friend, Jeff Weisenburger. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan and loved sports in general. When he wasn't running, Tom enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, Sudoku, reading, napping at the beach, and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his two loving children, Nicholas and Kelly; siblings Richard (and Connie) Caruso, Robert (and Judy) Caruso and Aileen (and Michael) Van Dalsum; his uncle Richard Brzozowski; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his aunt Dorothy Brzozowski, and aunt Gloria Poppel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, (March 4th) at 10am, directly in St. Josephine Bakhita Church, St. James Campus, Elm Street Rocky Hill. Friends are invited to the Brooklawn Funeral Home 511 Brook Street Rocky Hill, Tuesday from 5-8pm. For online guest book, please visit: www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill 511 Brook Street Rocky Hill 06067 (860) 721-0087 Website