Thomas A. Kostek, 93, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving children. Born in Hartford, CT on December 24, 1927, to Polish immigrants. He was affectionately known in his Dean St. neighborhood, as Duffy. A WWII veteran, Tom proudly served in all of the Allied Forces war theaters as a member of the Merchant Marines and US Navy. After his service years, Tom entered into a successful 42 year career as a Master Insulator and a member of Asbestos Workers Local 33 from which he retired. In 1951, Tom married Dolores "Dorry" Sozio and had 2 children, Mark & Michele Kostek. Years after Dorry's passing, Tom retired, fell in love with Barbara Gagnon & wed in 1993. They moved to Morehead City, NC and traveled the world, volunteered, socialized and enjoyed living at the beach for 28 years. After Barbara's death in 2020, Tom lived out the remaining 13 months of his life in Lawrenceville, GA. close to and in Michele's care. Besides Tom's wives, Dolores and Barbara he was also preceded in death by, father Vincent, mother Katarzyna, brothers Anthony and Edward Kostek, sisters Stacia (Stella) Dalia and Julia (Lottie) Guy. Tom is survived by his son Mark and wife Cindy. Daughter Michele (Kostek) McMahon and husband Timothy and stepsons Mark and Stephen Gagnon. Tom was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren! Tom loved sports, carpentry, pine needle baskets weaving, duck carving and painting. He always loved a good joke and kept his sense of humor throughout his well lived 93 years. A graveside memorial service will be held at a time to be determined at the Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett, 3100 Club Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 or Capstone Hospice, 5550 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 150, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.