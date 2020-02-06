Terry Wayne Neu, 60, of Storrs, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2020. He was born to Wayne and Bertie Neu on November 24, 1959 in Abilene, Texas. He graduated from Dallas Christian School and earned his Bachelor's degree in secondary education from Harding University. He went on to obtain his Master's degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Central Arkansas and his doctorate in Gifted and Talented Education from the University of Connecticut. Terry was the Director of Special Education and an Assistant Professor at Sacred Heart University. Terry was passionate in his efforts to teach his students to become caring, involved and effective teachers. He had a special interest in helping boys succeed in school, which was the title of a book that he coauthored. Terry immersed himself in the lives of his students. He was genuinely interested in helping them succeed. He actively participated in Sacred Heart's alternative Spring Breaks. Terry was a dedicated member of the El Salvador service group since 1999. He remained in close touch with both Salvadorans and former participants. In more recent years, Terry also participated in service trips to Costa Rica. Terry is survived by his daughter Rachel Elizabeth Grace Neu and her mother Jane Elizabeth Neu. Terry was predeceased by his son, Jacob Troy Augustus Neu. Survivors also include: his parents, Wayne and Bertie Neu of Farmersville, Texas; sister, Lisa Tyler; brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Becky Neu; uncle and aunt, Johnny and Mary Lou Leftwich and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews who remember his science experiments, games and zest for life with delight. Terry never met a stranger he did not like, as his beloved Nanny used to declare. He was intrigued by the world from birth. He touched the life of each person that he met. He was an avid gunman, but rescued each injured animal that crossed his path. Terry had a strong dedication to the discipline of Karate and earned his black belt. He loved the practice of Tai Chi as both student and teacher. Terry's generosity and appreciation for life will long be remembered by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on February 8th at 2 pm at the TKB Club, 1 Vernon Ave, Vernon, CT 06066. Terry was passionate about multiple charitable organizations. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charitable organization that you are passionate about.