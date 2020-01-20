Dubowsky, Sylvia 62, beloved mother of William Rodriguez and grandmother of Alexander Rodriguez was called home on Tuesday Dec 31, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was born on January 19, 1957 in New Britain, and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Martha Dubowsky. She leaves behind her long time companion Tony Colon of New Britain, and daughter in law Dawn Rodriguez. Sylvia leaves her beloved brothers Alan Dubowsky (Darlene) of East Hampton, Edward Dubowsky (Lori) of Newington, Thomas Dubowsky (Laurie) of New Britain, Freddy Dubowsky (Marilyn) of Florida and sisters Patricia Dubowsky of West Hartford, Marsha Figueroa of Berlin. Sylvia also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. She is predeceased by her sister Florence Galarza, Eleanor Maier and bothers Alex Dubowsky and Robert Dubowsky. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on January 25, 2020 from 2:30-4pm at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of New Britain 411 South Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 232215 or The American Heart Association P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 00241. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home 411 South Main Street New Britain 06051-3515 (860) 229-5676 Website