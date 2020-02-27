On February 25, 2020, Susan Todd Mullis left this Earth after fighting a long battle of illnesses. She is survived by her husband Bradford King, his son Marcus, and his fiancée Dorothy, her sister Jane Briner, her daughters Allison and Leslie, and her brother David, his sons Jessie, his wife Terenia, son Tavin, and Jacob, his wife Jackie, daughter Samantha and son Lucas. Calling hours will be at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, on Saturday, February 29, with Calling Hours from 1-3 and Sharing Memories from 3-4 p.m. Reception to follow. Online expressions of sympathy and expanded obituary may be found at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Avenue West Hartford 06119 (860) 232-1322 Website