Susan Balistierri

Susan Ellen (Edmonds) Balistierri was born to a farm-size family in Whitehall, NY on January 10, 1949. A full lifetime of giving to others later, a retired nurse, wife and mother passed peacefully, surrounded by those she loved, on February 29, 2020 at her newfound home in Dallas, TX. Susan fought a six-year battle with cancer just as she did her tenacious childhood, the same way she pushed through her school years, the same way she raised four children and the same way she fought on behalf of every disadvantaged or unlucky person she met. In short, she fought, relentlessly. Susan is survived by her husband of 35 years Dan Balistierri, her children Melaney (Troy) Plourde, Son in Law Robbie Plourde, Nicholas Balistierri and fiancée Jessica Lutulippe, Kimarie Balistierri and fiancée Nico Michaelson and Kristin Troy. She is also survived by granddaughters Jondle McKeon, Allesandra Plourde and Catriona Plourde. She is survived by her twin sister Sally (Edmonds) Callahan, brother Brian Hinton, and sisters Joan Edmonds and Janne Gauthier along with sister in law's Janet DeSisto, Libby McDonald, brother-in-law's Robert Lizotte, Mark Gauthier, Jack Callahan and Mark Balistierri with many cousins, nieces and nephews. After the early years in the northland, the Edmonds clan moved in the mid 1960's to Meriden, CT where Susan graduated high school in 1967. She worked hard and was accepted into the New York Foundling Hospital nursing school, followed by a few years as a pediatric nurse in the Hartford area. Four children later, the Balistierri/Troy family settled in Glastonbury, CT, a place that would shape the rest of their lives. From here, Susan's true calling came full circle. Whoever was sick, received a visit. Whoever had a death in the family, found flowers and a kind shoulder. Whoever lost a job, or got divorced, or didn't make the soccer team, they all got Susan, full-force and in the moment. She was, by all classic definitions, a Healer. From Hospitals to Assisted Living and Hospice facilities where she worked, the Healer applied her trade. More than that, she was the go-to person for everyday pains. How to get that stain out. The medicine for that peculiar insect bite. Change a tire. Paint the house. If there ever was a "Ms. Can Do It All", it was the very same Mrs. B, and everyone knew it. Susan was a woman of faith and she inspired those around her to walk with the grace of God. This is the Susan friends and family know and why we all believe she rests in that place we all aspire to. There are no words that bring justice to the legacy this woman has left. Reunited now with siblings Donna, Eddie, and Nanne, with her mother Lucille and father Edward and Stepfather Edward Gonyea. Looking upon us and now and forever, friends and family will gather together at a later time to share the stories of this incredible lovable woman so adored.