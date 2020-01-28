Steve Small, 66, of Hartford passed away on January 23rd, after a long struggle with cancer. He leaves behind Sarah Wells Small, his wife of 20 years, a daughter, Kristy Sullivan, brothers Robert, Kevin, David, and Richard Raposa, and their respective families. He also leaves behind extended family and friends. Steve, who was a jack of all trades, was also a talented musician, an avid UConn fan, and gardening enthusiast. He lived an adventurous life and enjoyed telling stories of his journeys. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sharma, Kristin, and the staff at Starling Physicians, and the staff at Hartford Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rob Branham Foundation at www.robsfoundation.org.