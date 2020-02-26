Stella B. Vallo, 86, died peacefully with family on February 23, 2020. She leaves her children and their spouses, Gary and Michelle Vallo of Hollis, NH, JoAnne and Thomas Walker of Ashford, Elaine Vallo of Collinsville; her grandchildren, Mary and Grace Vallo, Neal and Paul Walker, Shaun, Ethan and Regan Bosnyak; her siblings and their spouses, Eugene and Mary Beaudoin of Canton, Lucille VanDeventer of Canton, Richard and Judith Beaudoin of Bristol; as well as her loving nephews and nieces. Stella was born in Hartford on January 6, 1934 to Leo and Bertha (LaBrecque) Beaudoin, immigrants from Canada. She grew up in Collinsville where she formed friendships that would endure for a lifetime, particularly with Marie Poirier and Eleanor Sparks whom Stella first met in elementary school. While living in Collinsville, Stella met Joseph Vallo, to whom she would be married for 58 years. For most of their lives, Stella and Joe resided in Canton where they raised three children, continuously remodeled their home, and laughed every day. Their signature experience together was touring the United States one summer in a Dodge minivan purchased expressly for the occasion, punctuated by stops at all the major national parks as well as a memorable round of golf at Pebble Beach. Stella has surely reunited with Joe as he completes heaven's 18th hole, to once again enjoy each other's company sharing stories, hot dogs, soft serve ice cream, and tear-inducing laughs. Stella was a woman of considerable talents who possessed all the ingredients from which big dreams are made. She was intelligent, charismatic, and musically and vocally gifted. But Stella lived in an era when women's dreams collided with expectations to marry young and start a family. Even as Stella recalibrated her dreams to these expectations in a series of jobs and as a mother, her talent for theater and music helped her to secure lead roles with community theater groups in such musicals as Bells Are Ringing, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Little Me. Although Stella often wondered where her dreams might have taken her, in terms of the true measure of success - touching lives - she had a profound impact. With a remarkable ability to instantly connect and a prodigious memory for names and faces, she touched hundreds of people with her generosity, kindness and support, with handwritten cards and notes in her perfect cursive script, and with her infectious giggle. From the infants she cuddled as a hospital volunteer, to the students she mentored, to countless store clerks, receptionists and service workers whose days she brightened, and to her family in whom she instilled the belief that dreams can come true, all were blessed to have been touched by this spirited and compassionate woman. Her family wishes to thank her daughter JoAnne and husband Tom for their care of Stella in her last years. There will be no calling hours and services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hungry For Music. Alternatively, please take a moment to reconnect with a family member or friend in Stella's memory.