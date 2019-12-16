Stanley Ruszkowski, age 100, of West Hartford, passed away on December 14, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family. Stanley lived a vibrant full life to the end. He was born in New Britain, the son of Jan and Miehalina Ruszkowski. He lived his young life in Poland and returned to Connecticut as an adult. Stanley was predeceased by his beloved wife Alina and his three brothers, Mietek, Henry and Zigmund. Stanley was employed for over 30 years and retired from United Technologies. Left to mourn his passing is his daughter Dorothy and his son-in-law Henry Lakota who was especially devoted to caring for him to the end. He also leaves behind his two granddaughters, Jennifer and Kristina and two great-grandaughters Cynthia and Lydia which he cherished. Funeral services will be private. Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Avenue West Hartford 06119 (860) 232-1322 Website