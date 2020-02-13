Sidney Mintzer, age 101, died at St. Peters Hospital Hospice Inn on February 10, 2020. The cause was due to a short illness. Born January 28, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY, to Julius and Sadie Mintzer, he attended Catskill schools and graduated from Syracuse University in 1942. Sidney served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. On November 19, 1950 he married June M. Burg. He lived in Albany, NY and worked at the N.Y. State Department of Transportation until retiring in 1983. Sidney was a member of Temple Israel, Jewish War Veterans, and the Masons. Sidney will be especially remembered for being a loving husband and father. Survivors include his wife June of Albany, his daughters Anna Mintzer of Manhattan and Hope Igdalsky and her husband Alan of Manchester, CT. and his sister, Pearl Sanders of Albany as well as many nieces and nephews. Sidney was preceded in death by his three brothers, Joseph, Milton, and Charles. Services were held on Wednesday, February 12th at Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany, NY Interment followed in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland, NY burial. Shiva will be observed at the residence 100 White Pine Drive in Albany from 5:30 to 7:00 pm on Thursday. Memorial contributions are welcome at Temple Israel, 600 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208, Hospice Inn at St. Peters Hospital, Albany, Beth Shalom B'nai Israel, 400 East Middle Turnpike, Manchester, CT, 06040. The family wishes to thank the staff and aides at Right at Home for their care to Sidney during the past 2 years. Funeral arrangements were by the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany, NY Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany 12206 (518) 438-1002 Website