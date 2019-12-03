Shirley J. (Seremet) Trommer, 74, of Newington, died peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of James H. Trommer, Sr. for 51 years. Born in New Britain, Shirley was a lifetime Newington resident and a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She loved children and owned and operated Mickey Mouse Daycare for 40 years. On Thursdays, you could find her playing Bingo at the Newington Senior Center. Shirley was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Newington Fire Department. Loving and devoted to her family, she leaves four children, James H. Trommer, Jr. and his wife Dora, Sandra L. Gagnon and her husband Scott, Jeffrey M. Trommer and his wife Crystal, Janet L. Trommer and her soulmate Eric Snow, all of Newington; and adored her 12 grandchildren, Kyle, Dezi, Megan, Zack, Josh, Logan, Matt, Jacob, Dre, Ava, Gabby, and Tanner. She also leaves her sister-in-law and dear friend Sharon Chace and her husband Don of Florida. Shirley loved animals and had a special place in her heart for her two dogs, Angel and Tiffany. She leaves five sisters, Barbara Trommer and her husband Robert, Pat Seremet, Mary Lou Seremet, Jackie Seremet, and Sharon Seremet, all of Newington, and many nieces and nephews. We will forever miss her gentle smile and kind ways, her big hugs and loving heart. Her family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the medical staff at the Hospital of Central CT for the thoughtful and compassionate care given to Shirley. Her funeral service will begin on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial. Memorial donations may be made to the Newington Volunteer Fire Dept., 1485 Main Street, Newington, CT 06111.To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net. Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website