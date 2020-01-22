Santina "Sandy" (Treviso) Pace, 70, of Rocky Hill, formerly of Newington, loving wife to Alberto Pace, passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Santina was born February 26, 1949 in Pratola Peligna, Italy, daughter to the late Luigi & Ersilia (Pizzoferrato) Treviso. Santina will be deeply missed by her daughter, Laura and son-in-law, John Iafrancesco of Rocky Hill, two sons, Edoardo and daughter-in-law Erin Pace of Marlborough, Alberto Jr. and daughter-in-law Debra Pace of Wallingford, most cherished grandchildren, Monica & Vanessa Iafrancesco, Mekayla, Abigail & Brayden Pace, Alyssa & Trevor Pace. Survived by siblings, Giovanni Treviso and his wife Luciana, Mario Treviso, Anna Carducci and her husband Aldo, Fernando "Fred" Treviso and his wife Yolanda. Also survived by brothers & sisters-in-law, Francesco "Tonino" Pace, Maria DiBacco, and Nella and Guido Vallera. Santina moved to the United States from Italy at the young age of 13. She later married her husband and they enjoyed 50 wonderful years together. She retired as a Branch Manager from Webster Bank after a successful 30-year career. What Santina loved to do the most was spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Santina has touched so many people throughout her life and will be deeply missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23rd at 10 a.m. at St Mary's Church (Annunciation Parish), 626 Willard Avenue, Newington. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd (TODAY) from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, Santina wished a donation be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in her honor. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield 06109 8605636117 Website