Sandra Brooslin Viviano, 63, beloved wife of Ralph L. Viviano, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 with family by her side. Born and raised in Springfield, MA, Sandra was the daughter of Shirley (Lipman) Brooslin and the late Milton Brooslin. A graduate of Classical High School, she furthered her education, earning a BS from the University of Massachusetts. Sandra started her retail career at Casual Corner as a merchant and transitioned to the head of Human Resources at Victoria's Secret (NY Operations), Lerner New York, New York & Company, Neiman Marcus Group, Thirty-One Gifts, and David Yurman Jewelers. She had a passion for fashion, haute cuisine, travel, Broadway, art and culture. Sandra embodied elegance and sophistication, had an irreplaceable presence and an unmistakable laugh. Genuine and welcoming, she was a natural hostess and known for her vibrant and generous character. She was also very active within the Colleton River Club community. Together for 35 years, Ralph & Sandra enjoyed a loving marriage and with his unconditional care and support, Sandra handled her ALS diagnosis with grace and dignity. Along with her husband, she also leaves her mother; sister, Barb Brooslin, and brother-in-law, Tom Noune; sister, Sharon Chesley; children, Ralph Viviano III, Gina Viviano, Anna (Viviano) Mailloux; son-in-laws, Ben Galioto and David Mailloux; and five grandchildren., Donations in Sandra's memory can be made to the South Carolina ALS Association (http://websc.alsa.org) or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (https://hospicecarelc.org).