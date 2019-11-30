Sandra Marcus Shapiro passed away on November 20, 2019 in Naples, Florida, just over a year from the death of her beloved husband of 71 years, Norman. She went peacefully and painlessly, and was surrounded by her children. She had said that no one should be sad when she died as she had lived a wonderful and full life and always appreciated how lucky she had been. This will not be an easy task for her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Jeffery Shapiro and his wife Susan of Avon, CT, her daughter Barbara Shapiro and her husband, Daniel Fleishman of Boston, MA; her five grandchildren, Elizabeth Uccello and her husband, Michael, Robin Fleishman Zimmern, Adam Shapiro, Scott Fleishman and Zachary Shapiro; and four great-granddaughters, Alana and Elise Uccello, and Emma and Charlotte Zimmern. She was loved by all, and was adored by her grandchildren for her warmth and enthusiastic interest in their lives. Her special version of Bisquick pancakes, known as "Grammy pancakes"-- burnt on the outside and raw on the inside-one was of the many ways she showed her love. Her four great-granddaughters brought her immense joy. Sandra was a strong, smart, and empathetic woman, admired by her many circles of friends. Born in Norwich, Connecticut in 1927 where she and her four sisters and brother were raised by a single mother during the depression. Inspite of of the difficult times, Sandra managed to graduate at the top of her high school, Norwich Free Academy, and attend University of Connecticut where she met Norman. She completed two years of college before they married and settled in West Hartford to raise their family. She was a brilliant woman who was well before her time. While raising her children in the early 1960s, she developed a merchandise inventory system for a women's cloting store in West Hartford, then later went on to become the office manger of a large real estate development company. In addition, she was active in politics. One of her most prized posessions was a signed thank-you note from Senator John F. Kennedy for her help on his successful presidential campaign. She and Norman retired to Key Biscayne, Florida where she became an avid tennis player, honed her bridge game strategy, continued to challenge her mind with literary novels, and developed a wide circle of friends. She and Norman did the same when they moved to Naples, Florida. Nothing meant more to her than family – from her husband and siblings, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, to her many neices, nephews, great-neices and nephews. While cooking may not have been her strong suit, she loved to make plans to "go out to dinner" with with friends and family, where she was always excited to hear about the latest in everyone's lives. She will be missed by all. Donations can be made in her memory to the Neighborhood Health Clinic, 88 12th Street, North, Suite 100, Naples, FL 34102 in honor of Dr. Robert Tober.