Samuel William Troxler, Jr., 69, departed this life on January 28, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1950 in Greensboro, NC to the late Samuel W. and Gloria P. Troxler. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Annie Troxler; daughters, Tercolia and Jennifer Troxler; five sisters and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by twin brothers. A graveside service will take place at 1:00PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT, with military honors. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com