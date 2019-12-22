Salvatore N. "Nick" Fulco, 97, died peacefully in New York City on December 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Blessed with a life enriched by his loving family, to whom he was completely devoted, Nick was a loving father, husband, grandfather, uncle, and great-grandfather and a highly regarded certified public accountant. He was born and raised in Hartford to recent Italian immigrants. After graduating Hartford Public High School in 1940, he attended Princeton University under U.S. Army sponsorship. He began his adult life in service to his country in the war that saved the world. In the European theater of World War II - serving in General Patton's Third Army – he was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and awarded the Purple Heart. It was in the war-torn landscape of France, while participating in the liberation of a small village in Alsace/Lorraine, that Nick met Celestine (nee Celestina) Destro, the love of his life. Barely a year later, on September 12, 1945, he and his bride (who predeceased him in 2017), married in Brussels and Nick brought her back to Connecticut after the birth of their first child Robert in France. Their love was immediate and fierce; constant and imperishable, and their 71 year marriage was an eternal bond which nurtured and sustained them throughout their long life together. From humble beginnings starting in a small tenement apartment on Front Street in Hartford, Nick and Celestine began to raise their family. Nick completed his college education, earning his B.S. in accounting at the University of Connecticut. He worked as a Bank Examiner for the State of Connecticut, but soon became a CPA, after which he built a successful accounting practice where he developed specialized expertise in bank auditing, estates and taxation. That practice which he led and in which he was joined by partners Patrick McMahon and the late Beniamino DiTommaso, the practice is today known as Fulco, DiTommaso & McMahon. Nick counted among his clients banks, large and small businesses, and individuals from many communities to whom he was a trusted adviser and who were drawn by his strategic mind, tri-lingual fluency (he spoke Italian, English, and French) and his profound attention to detail. Always a forward thinker and lifelong learner, he was an early proponent and adopter of computer technology and earned a Masters Degree in Professional Accounting from the Barney School of the University of Hartford in 1974 with a concentration in what was then known as electronic data processing. Nick had an enduring interest in veterans affairs and commitment to disabled veterans. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Unknown Soldier Chapter 12, where he took on leadership positions in the 1960s. He also participated for many years in the Kiwanis organization and was active in the Kiwanis Kids Day program. Nick and Celestine contributed generously to charities especially those benefiting disabled or needy children. He enjoyed spirited debate, and his sharp wit and agile sense of humor made him a center of liveliness and joy during holiday celebrations with his family; unforgettable memories which all his family members have treasured over the years. As a husband he was loving and devoted; as a father and grandfather, he taught by example: hard work, dogged persistence, adaptability, and insistence on excellence. But most of all, he taught that commitment to, and love of family above all is life's highest calling and greatest duty. He is survived by his four children, Robert and his wife Marilyn, of Sarasota, FL, their children, Kimberly and her husband Christopher O'Konis, and Jennifer and her husband Mark Riccardo; Michael and his wife Renny, of Glastonbury, CT and their children, Matthew and his wife, Iris, and Daniel and his wife Lisa; John and his wife Patricia of Larchmont, NY and their child, Giuliano; and Anita and her partner, Allan Cohen, of Newton, MA and her children, Laura Thompson and Caroline Thompson; great grandchildren Owen O'Konis, Eli O'Konis and Madeleine Fulco; and Nick's sisters, Mary Antoinette Rich and Elizabeth Lo'Stimolo. He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul, Dominic Jr. and Frank. The family will welcome those who wish to visit on Friday, December 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and to attend the service thereafter from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15. p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd, Wethersfield. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Connecticut State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nick's name may be made to the DAV Charitable Service Trust, https://cst.dav.org/contributions/methods-to-donate/. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield 06109 8605636117 Website