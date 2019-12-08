Salvatore L. Urso Jr., 57, of Newington, beloved brother of Paula Odom(Venlo), Deborah Ingle(Jim), Frank Urso, Paul Urso(Tracy), Roberto Cerasani, passed away peacefully on December 4. Sal was predeceased by his loving grandmother and guardian Josephine Piazza Urso. Born on October 15, 1962, son of Rosalind Papaleo and Salvatore Urso, Sr. A life-long Marine with Semper Fi in his heart, he served in Desert Storm and was a former employee of ECI as a project manager, and leaves an extended family of loved ones. Nieces include his God Daughter Cassie Urso, Tracey Burto, Melissa Monroe (Troy), Adriana Cerasani, Gabriela Urso, Jessica Ingle and nephews Michael and Jeffrey Burto, Zachary Urso, Jake Ingle. He also leaves behind his aunts Marie Cantwell(Steve) and Bunny Rizzo(Jim). Friends and family may call at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St. Middletown on Tuesday, December 10, 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 11 at 11 am at St. Sebastian Church 155 Washington St, Middletown. Burial to follow at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME 22 S MAIN ST Middletown 06457-3631 (860) 347-0752 Website