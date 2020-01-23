Salvatore J. Leone, 66, of West Hartford, died on Friday, January 17, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, January 25 from 10-11:00 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. concluding with military honors. He will be laid to rest privately in the CT State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website