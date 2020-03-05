Salvatore A. Villante, 89, of Suffield, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Gaffney) Villante passed away at home Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 3, 1930 in Jersey City, NJ son of the late Theodore and Anna (Ficarra) Villante. Before retiring he was employed by Precision Speed Manufacturing as a Quality Control Manager. In his free time he enjoyed racing stock cars at the old Riverside Park in Agawam and he enjoyed bowling. Besides his wife Betty, he is survived by a daughter, Judith Ann Kenney and her husband Paul Kenney, Jr. of Bridgewater, NJ; two grandchildren, Eric Paul Kenney and Erin Marie Beals and her husband William Beals; a brother-in-law, Jay Gaffney and his wife Joan of Austin, TX; a sister-in-law, Barbara Brown of West New York, NJ; a special cousin, Anne Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Villante. His family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Family and Friends may gather Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:000 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield 06078 8606687324 Website