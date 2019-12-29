Ruth Tillotson-Murtha, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Avery Heights Nursing Home in Hartford, CT. She was born September 16, 1923 in Albany, NY to Ann (Burns) and Clarence A. Tillotson. She graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford, CT in 1941, and attended Lasell College in Newton, MA. After working in the Trust Department of Connecticut Bank and Trust she began a 30 year career as a realtor in West Hartford. Later in her life, Ruth married Arthur H. Murtha of Hamden, CT. They enjoyed many years of golfing together and traveling to Bermuda and other places. After Art died she remained in West Hartford, first moving to Chatfield and then to Canterbury Senior Living Condominiums. In 2015 she moved to Avery Heights/Church Homes in Hartford, CT. Ruth was an excellent golfer and a longtime member of Wampanoag Country Club where she was Women's Club Champion more than once. She was a longtime member of St. Thomas Church in West Hartford, the Ruth Wyllys Chapter of the Connecticut DAR and The Founders of Hartford. "Ruie" was a very social person and a lover of music, art and animals  especially dogs. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her sister, Meredith T. Richardson of West Hartford. She is survived by her nieces Pamela R. Booma of Lebanon, NH and Meredith Ann Andrews of Apache Juction, AZ, and her nephews Philip R. Richardson of Denver, CO and John T, Richardson of Dover, NH. Funeral arrangements are private and being handled by Molloy Funeral Home of West Hartford, CT. Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Avenue West Hartford 06119 (860) 232-1322 Website