Russell Martin, 69, of New Britain, CT, husband of Kimberly (Fowler) Martin, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in St. Agatha, ME on April 4, 1950, he was one of four sons to Loretta (Collin) Martin of Plainville and the late Charles Martin. Russell graduated from Plainville High School. He enlisted and proudly served his country by serving with the United States Marine Corps. He and Kimberly lived in New Britain where they shared 31 years of marriage. Russell worked for M & P Pipe Jacking Corporation, until his retirement in 2005. He was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers. Russell enjoyed a competitive game of pool with his family and friends once every week. In addition to his wife and mother, Russell leaves his brothers, Dennis Martin and Peter Martin and his wife, Denise, along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom he treated like his children. He was predeceased by his father Charles Martin and his brother John Martin. To honor his fellow veterans, Russell may be remembered with contributions to the House of Heroes CT, 3000 Whitney Ave, Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518 or at www.hohct.org A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Russell's life will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church 94 Broad St. Plainville, Ct. Committal services with full military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery 151 Farmington Avenue Plainville, Ct. Plainville Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com