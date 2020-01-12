Roy (Hans) Molt, 59, passed away from cancer on Dec. 30. He was surrounded by family and friends which is fitting, for he made friends out of acquaintances his whole life. Roy grew up in Farmington before moving to Ivoryton and attending VRHS. He played football and participated in many shenanigans with his life-long friends Brian, Charlie, Jenn, Sally, Jeff and Steve. Roy's education took him to UCONN, where he perfected his partying skills, then to boatbuilding school in Eastport, ME. Before working at Bath Iron Works for 30 years, he worked for Erich Goetz in RI where he built sailing vessels used in the America's Cup. Roy loved to cook, dance, laugh, swim, tell jokes and take care of people. He adored his two children, Logan and Kyle. They were his EVERYTHING! He was also dad for many other kids including Ashley and Anna Banana in Bristol, ME where he and Lori raised their Family. Until the day he died, he missed his parents, Doc and Jane Molt. He adored his sister Susan and her partner Peter. He loved his brother Rick, and Sister in Law Tina and had such fun laughing with and teasing Isaac, Hillary, Jesse, Nicole, Matt, Kristen, Vivian, Julian, Elyse and Lily. There was a mutual love between him and the entire Snow family. Everyone will remember his love for Freedom-Ah-Bup, his wonderful Big Newfie. He will be missed by so many and remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was one of a kind. A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 18 at the 1812 Farm in Bristol, ME. from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please go create a lasting memory with the ones you love. Maybe make them some gumbo or eggs benno. Roy would love that. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main Street East Hampton 06424 860-267-2226 Website