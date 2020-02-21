Rosemary (Feeney) Aiello, 67, of East Hampton, beloved wife of Robert Aiello, passed away Tuesday February 18th at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 18, 1952 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Koziatek) Feeney. Rosemary grew up in New Britain and lived in East Hampton for 45 years. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Hartford Hospital until her passing. During her career at the hospital, which began in 1973, she held several positions including evening shift supervisor, nurse manager in the operating room, and most recently as a consulting analyst. She left behind a legacy of expertise, dedication, and hard work. She was a leader in the peri-operative nursing specialty at Hartford Hospital, where her commitment to patient care and to her profession, was evident. She provided guidance for many nurses new to the specialty and was relied upon by her nursing and medical colleagues. She was instrumental in adapting new technologies for the advancement of patient care, including the electronic health record. Rosemary earned the continued admiration of colleagues as she mastered the elements of the electronic medical record and provided outstanding support for the team. Rosemary's contribution to others went beyond peri-operative services to the community. For over 20 years, Rosemary led the Nurses Week Basket Raffle, a fundraising initiative that raised thousands of dollars each year for the Hartford Hospital Employee's Disaster Fund and the Hartford Public High School Nursing Academy. When she wasn't at work, Rosemary could be found relaxing with her husband Bob at the beach, a book in her hand, or taking a ride on the boat on the lake, or reading her paper on the back porch catching up on the week's events. Rosemary was a member of her local bowling league for many years, and she enjoyed being with her friends while the kids played together in the back of the bowling alley. Besides her husband Robert, she is survived by her three sons Matthew Aiello and wife Kara, Daniel Aiello and wife Jezinia, Patrick Aiello all of East Hampton, two brothers Thomas Feeney of NC, Timothy Feeney of New Britain, two sisters Patricia Feeney of New Britain, Maureen Feeney of NC, her brother in law John Aiello and wife Susan, her Aunt Constance Mazzarella, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved grandchildren, Ian, Nathan, and Lailah. Friends and family may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Sunday February 23rd from 5:00PM until 7:00PM and also Monday morning from 10:00AM until 11:00AM. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00AM in the funeral home followed by burial in Lakeview Cemetery. Rosemary was a driving force behind a Nursing Basket Raffle during Nurses Week at Harford Hospital. Gifts in her memory may be made to support this project and its impact. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hartford Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour Street Hartford, CT 06102 or online at https://giving.hartfordhospital.org/tributegifts (select "Areas of Greatest Need" in her name). To leave online condolences please visit: www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main Street East Hampton 06424 860-267-2226 Website