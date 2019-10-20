BRISTOL  Roseanna M. St. Pierre died October 13, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born March 2, 1944, in St. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Julian and Edna (Violette) Roussel. She was married 46 years to the late Gregory T. St. Pierre of Limestone, Maine. She worked numerous jobs, the last being a quality control inspector for Colt Industries of West Hartford. Surviving are her sons, Rino and Annet St. Pierre of West Hartford, CT., David St. Pierre of Caribou, ME, Mark and Stacie St. Pierre of Bristol, CT; daughter Tina St. Pierre of Bristol, CT; five grandchildren, Gregory St.Pierre, Steven St. Pierre, Leonard West, Audrey West, Megan St.Pierre and Andre Blethen; and many great grandchildren. There will be no planned services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life get-together on a future date. Details will be presented by the family.