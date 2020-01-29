Ronald Francis Carta, age 75, passed away peacefully in Cromwell on January 23, 2020, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Ronald was born June 14, 1944 in Middletown to Frank and Anna (Campanelli) Carta. He leaves his brother, Richard Carta from Westbrook. His wife, Linda Adduci predeceased him in 2011. He was a veteran and left for Vietnam in 1966 where he earned the Bronze Medal with Valor for his actions which saved lives. He returned to Middletown where he worked at Auburn Manufacturing for 47 years, retiring to South Carolina in 2006. He was also a lifetime Elk's Club member. Ron is survived by his four children, Ronald G. Carta and wife Mary, Lisa Carta, Scott Carta and wife Kristen and Christopher Carta and wife Diana, as well as his eight beloved grandchildren, Carly, Nicholas, Kristilyn, Colin, Katelyn, Megan, Lauren, and Rachel. Ron's family will receive relatives and friends for calling hours and a memorial service on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM to noon at D'Angelo Funeral Home on 22 South Main Street in Middletown. A reception will follow at the Middletown Elk's Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's name to the Wounded Warriors Project. D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME 22 S MAIN ST Middletown 06457-3631 (860) 347-0752 Website