Ronald C. Pomeroy, 88 a resident of West Hartford most of his life, husband of the late Joyce (Lawson) passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at River Ridge of Avon. He was born in Hartford on September 7, 1931 to Jack and Olga Pomeroy. He was a UCONN graduate and retired from The Hartford Insurance Group after 39 years. He was predeceased by sister Jackie Karis. Ron and Joyce were best friends and married for 62 years and spent many good times in Stowe, VT and their home in Charlestown, RI along with winters in Saint Augustine, FL. He leaves his three sons - Stephen of Boston, MA, Craig and his wife Terri of St. Augustine, FL, Scott of Northampton, MA. He also leaves his granddaughter Kari and her husband Jamie Olsowy of Southington, CT and great-grandsons Hunter and Ryder. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.dementiasociety.org/