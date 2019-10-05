Roland D. Trahan, 92, of Hartford, formerly of Bristol, died on Sunday (September 29, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Roland was born in Manchester, NH, on March 14, 1927 and was the only son and oldest of five children of the late Lucien and Adrienne (Lemay) Trahan. He was raised and attended school in Manchester, NH before enlisting and serving in the United States Navy. He first moved to Plainville before settling in Bristol where he worked for Rickles Home Improvement Center for 20 years. He also was a driver for NAPA, Stephen's Auto Dealership, and CarQuest. A parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, he was also a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 for 32 years. He was a fan of UCONN women's basketball and the Red Sox, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and playing cards. Roland survived by three children: Sharon Pellegrino and husband, James, of Avon, Pamela Day and husband, Christopher, of Cheshire, and Mark Trahan and wife, Lisa, of Bristol; a sister: Yvette Beaudet of St. Petersburg, FL; six grandchildren: Erin and Alison Pellegrino, Chelsea and Becca Day, Amber and Eric Trahan; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters: Claire Kirouck, Doris Dionne, and Lillian Trahan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:15 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol followed by military honors. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Roland's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol 06010 (860) 583-4107 Website