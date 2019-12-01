On Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, Robert Stephen Lazzari, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away at the age of 80. Bob was born on July 22, 1939 in Rockville, CT to Ferdinand and Amelia (Gnatek) Lazzari. Bob graduated from Manchester High School Class of 1957 and attended the University of Hartford. From 1960 – 1966 he was a member of the Army National Guard. He had a long banking career retiring from Tolland Bank as Executive Vice President. Bob had a passion for gardening, building and bird watching. He was a competitive trap shooter and enjoyed participating in local tournaments. One of his favorite past times was researching his family heritage in Italy and Austria. He enjoyed many summers and autumns with his family at their cottage in the Berkshires which he built. Later, as his strong body became more fragile, he built a bird sanctuary in the back yard of his home and enjoyed identifying numerous species. Bob was known for his quick wit, fortitude and optimism. Bob was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Pauline. He is survived by his loving, caring daughters Denise Morgan and her partner Bob Bronson of Vernon, Michele Lazzari-Lombardo and her husband Paul Lombardo of Glastonbury and his granddaughter Brielle. He also leaves behind a sister, Sandra Wilbanks and her husband Robert of North Carolina. Roxy, his very special canine companion will miss him. Our family would like to thank VNA of Vernon and Manchester Hospice for their comfort and help. Sincere gratitude and thanks to his friends Dave, Debbie, Eddie and all of his friends along the way. Donations can be made in memory of Bob to: Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749 -0808 or on line: ygrr.org Services will be private. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon 06066 8608753536 Website