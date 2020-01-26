Robert "Bob" Katz died peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Bellingham, WA, at the age of 91. Bob was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle. He is survived by his cherished wife Claire, daughters Margie, Rachel, and Wendy, grandsons William and Theodore Berman, two sons-in-law, dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins by the dozens, and countless friends and admirers. He graduated from Weaver High School and UConn. Bob and Claire met in Hartford's A Capella Choir and sang in auditioned choruses for most of their lives. They were married for 67 years. They inspired a love of singing in their daughters. Many of their dearest friendships were forged and sustained through music. An ardent fan of UConn women's basketball, Bob was legendary for his sense of humor, cracking jokes until his final days. He will be remembered for the warm, loyal, funny man he was. Memorials may be made to the music programming fund at Congregation Beth Israel of West Hartford. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."