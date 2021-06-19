Robert P. Czyzewski age 80 of Groton passed away on Tuesday night, June 15, 2021 at Fairview in Groton. He was born in Brimfield, Massachusetts on February 16,1941 the son of Alphonse and Viola Gauthier Czyzewski. He graduated from Old Saybrook High School in the class of 1959. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He then worked at R. R. Donnelly for 39 years retiring in 2004. He married Janice Helen Rubley June 1, 1969. She passed away on December 31, 2014. He married Sandra Champion on December 18, 2020 and she survives. Besides his wife, Robert is survived by two sons, Robb (Beth Partington) of North Carolina, Tad (Matthew Turley) of Washington, DC, a brother Al Wilson of Naples, FL, two sisters, Joan Breuer(William) of Centereach, NY and Gail Knee(Cal) of Naples, FL grandchildren, Mac and Cate and seven step grandchildren and 1 step great grandchild. He is also survived by a step son J. Scott DeNoia of California and two step daughters. Robert was a kind and gracious man who was a good father, husband and friend. He loved seafood, the beach, the water, sailing and working in his garden. In his youth, he was a talented actor and enjoyed playing his harmonica. His smile and laughter will be missed. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fairview for their kindness and care during Robert's stay with them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 21 at 11 o'clock at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Dr. Groton. Interment will be in Starr Burying Ground. There are no visiting hours. Contributions in his memory may be made to Parkinsons.org. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory with the family. BYLES Memorial Home 99 HUNTINGTON ST New London 06320-6617 (860) 442-0343 Website