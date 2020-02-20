Robert M. Hasselberger, 54, of Ellington, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born September 10, 1965 in Mount Vernon, NY, the son of William and Beverly (Kelley) Hasselberger. Besides his parents, he is survived by his three children, Ryan, Alex, and Emily Hasselberger of Vernon; and his brother, John Hasselberger and his wife Julie. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. All whom he loved very much. Bob was a loving and devoted father. He was a huge supporter of his kids' activities. Every baseball game, dance competition or hockey game, he was there happy to support. Bob found positive purpose out of his disability, caused by a stroke earlier in his life. When he could no longer return to his successful career at CIGNA, he became a member of the UCONN Aphasia Group. He went on to create the "Advancing Aphasia Rehabilitation Fund" at UCONN to provide resources for people with mild aphasia. He volunteered at Mt. Sinai Stroke Clinic in Hartford, helping and encouraging other stroke patients to stay positive and not give up. He became an inspiration and role model to those he helped. He kept himself busy, by helping others. He will remain a positive inspiration for those he left behind. He will truly be missed. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 1 to 4 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Bernard's Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Rockville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Advancing Aphasia Research Fund: https://uconn.givecorps.com/projects/34334-clas-department-of-speech-language-and-hearing-sciences-advancing-aphasia-research-fund, or checks may be made payable to The Uconn Foundation, Inc. with a memo of 23374 and mailed to Jennifer Mozeiko, 2 Alethia Drive, U-1085, Storrs, CT 06269. For online condolences, please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville 06066-3226 (860) 875-5490 Website