Robert M. Frost, M.D., 73, of West Hartford, CT died peacefully Thursday evening, February 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Bob was born in Holyoke, MA, the sixth child of the late George and Veronica Frost. He was a 1964 graduate of Holyoke High School and attended the College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1968. While vacationing with his family at Old Lyme Shores the summer after college graduation, he learned that he had been accepted to Georgetown University School of Medicine, a twist of fate that would forever mark the course of his life. Three years later, this young medical student met and married the love of his life, Brigid O'Connor, the charge nurse on his floor. Following his graduation from Georgetown Med. in 1972, he interned with The Cornell Cooperative Program in NY and returned to Georgetown for his residency and Nephrology fellowship. Board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology, he practiced at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for 35 years. Bob loved his work, his colleagues, and his patients. Above all else, he cherished family. He looked forward to holiday gatherings and weddings when he'd share "Holyoke stories" from his childhood with his beloved nieces and nephews, and tear up the dance floor with anyone who dared to keep up. He was a true comfort to his family and friends in their times of need, using his wonderful bedside manner to ease their pain. Most of all, he loved his seven grandchildren, Nora, Georgia, Hope, Maggie, Luke, Declan and Aidan, who loved him so very much as their dear "Bumpa." Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brigid (O'Connor) Frost, children, Robert Jr. (Jennie) of Guilford, Kristin Frost Bowes of Walpole, MA, and Katy (Jason) Ouellette of Walpole, MA. He leaves behind his sister Ann, brother George and his wife Clare, and sisters Kathleen Burke and Elizabeth Gazda. He is pre-deceased by his siblings, Joan Frost and Veronica Sears, and brothers-in-law, Jack Burke, Gus Gazda, and Jack Sears. Bob is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 11, from 4-7pm at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. A mass of Christian burial celebrating Bob's life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at 10 am, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Hartford, CT. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the House of Bread, 27 Chestnut Street, Hartford, CT 06120. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com